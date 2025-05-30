Tree Falls On Cars On Route 9 In Croton-On-Hudson, Injures 2

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening, May 27, on the northbound side of Route 9 in Croton-on-Hudson, when emergency responders were dispatched to a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a tree down on a vehicle, the village's fire department said on Thursday evening, May 29.

The tree struck two vehicles, firefighters said, and both occupants sustained minor injuries.

Multiple units responded to the scene, including several Croton fire units along with ambulances from Croton EMS and Cortlandt EMS.

The Ossining Paramedic unit also responded and triaged the victims, determining that basic life support transport was appropriate.

