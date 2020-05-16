Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Cortlandt Daily Voice serves Buchanan, Cortlandt & Croton
Roadwork Alert: Taconic State Parkway Lane Closures Scheduled

Zak Failla
The Taconic State Parkway in Yorktown
There will be daily road closures on the Taconic State Parkway in the area as contracting crews perform construction activities.

The New York State Department of Transportation issued an advisory that there will be lane closures in both directions between the Westchester-Putnam county line and exit 31 (Route 301) beginning on Sunday, May 17.

The closures are expected to last through Friday, June 12.

According to the NYSDOT, all northbound and southbound lanes will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily Sundays through Thursdays. One northbound and southbound lane will also be closed from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

During the construction work, motorists in the area can expect delays.

