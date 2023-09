The winning Take 5 ticket, worth $8,799, was sold for the Thursday, Sept. 7 evening drawing in Buchanan, New York Lottery announced.

The ticket was bought at M&V Petroleum (a Shell gas station) located at 3190 Albany Post Rd., lottery officials said.

Lottery officials added that the winner has up to a year to claim their prize.

