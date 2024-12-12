Teen Known To Frequent Cortlandt, Peekskill Goes Missing For Second Time In 3 Months

Daisyana Suscal, age 16, was reported missing by her family on Thursday, Dec. 12, according to New York State Police.

Suscal is described as 5-foot-2 and weighs 120 pounds. She has dark eyes and hair with red highlights.

She is known to frequent the areas of Cortlandt and Peekskill, police said.

Suscal previously was reported missing on Tuesday, Sept. 17, and was found and returned to her family the next day.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 914-769-2600 and refer to case No. NY2400983747.

