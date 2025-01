Watch Hill Road from Furnace Dock Road to Furnace Woods Road in the town of Cortlandt is closed as crews repair the break, Cortlandt officials announced on Friday, Jan. 24 just before 8 a.m.

The area is near Blue Mountain Middle School. Crews have set up a detour in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

