The blaze happened on Wednesday afternoon, June 14 around 2:40 p.m., when firefighters raced to Croton Point Park in Croton-on-Hudson to respond to a tree that had caught on fire after being struck by lightning.

According to the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department, crews used deck guns to extinguish the flames and were able to keep the tree intact.

The response took around 40 minutes in total, the department reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cortlandt and receive free news updates.