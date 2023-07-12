Roads Expected To Reopen In Northern Westchester Following Flooding, Hochul Says

The expected road reopenings were announced on Wednesday afternoon, July 12 by New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who said that they will follow several days of intense repair work.

The closures were caused by a severe, slow-moving rainstorm that arrived in the region on Sunday, July 9, and dropped more than eight inches of rain in parts of the Hudson Valley.

Hudson Valley roadways expected to soon reopen include:

US Route 6/202 (Bear Mountain Bridge Road) in both directions between State Route 9D and US Route 9 in the Northern Westchester town of Cortlandt. Commuters will still not be able to cross the Bear Mountain Bridge into Rockland County, though;

US Route 9W in both directions with reduced lanes in the areas between Cornwall and the Stony Lonesome Gate Entrance to West Point and Mountain Avenue in Orange County. This includes 4.8 miles of roadway and includes the major entrance into West Point from the north;

State Route 32 at Trout Brook Road in the Orange County town of Woodbury with one lane of alternating traffic via a temporary signal.

The following roadways are still closed:

State Route 218 in both directions between Storm King Highway and the border between the Orange County towns of Cornwall and Highlands;

Palisades Parkway in both directions between exits 14 and 18 in the Rockland County town of Highlands;

US Route 6 in both directions between NY Route 293 and the Palisades Parkway ramp in the Orange County town of Woodbury;

US Route 9W in the southbound direction north of NY Route 218 Exit in the Orange County town of Highlands;

US Route 9W in both directions at Old State Road in the Orange County town of Highlands;

US Route 9W in the northbound direction at Bear Mountain Circle in the Orange County town of Highlands;

US Route 9W in both directions between Seven Lakes Drive and South Entrance Road in Stony Point in Rockland County;

US Route 9W in both directions at Mine Dock Road in the Orange County town of Highlands;

Palisades Parkway in the southbound direction between US Route 9W; US Route 6; end route and Exit 15; Old Gate Hill Road; and County Route 10 in Highlands;

State Route 980U in northbound and southbound directions between US Route 9W and State Route 218 in Highlands;

State Route 292 is closed in both directions between State Route 292; State Route 311; and State Route 55 in the Putnam County town of Patterson;

State Route 17 in the eastbound directions on-ramp to exit 130A in Woodbury in Orange County;

State Route 448 in both directions east of North Broadway in the Westchester County town of Mount Pleasant.

As repairs continue, New York officials are also preparing for the possibility of more severe storms and heavy rainfall on Thursday, July 13, and Friday, July 14. An additional two to three inches of rain could cause more flash flooding in areas with saturated grounds and higher water levels, New York officials said.

As a result, Hochul is directing state agencies involved in the road repair process to prepare for additional storm impacts.

"Nobody weathers a storm like New Yorkers, and the quick recovery from this week's historic flooding makes that increasingly clear," Hochul said, adding, "While there is still a long way to go, getting these Hudson Valley roads back up and running is a huge step that was made possible by the tireless efforts of our highway crews and contractors working around the clock."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cortlandt and receive free news updates.