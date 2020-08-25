Tractor-Trailer Leaves Scene After Striking State Police Cruiser On I-84

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Anyone with information pertaining to this hit-and-run is asked to contact New York State Police in East Fishkill. Photo Credit: New York State Police

State Police are seeking the identity of a yet-unidentified tractor-trailer driver who struck a trooper's parked vehicle while he was still inside, 

The accident took place in Putnam County on Friday, Aug. 21 on approximately 11:45 p.m., while the trooper was monitoring traffic on the westbound shoulder of Interstate 84 in the town of Kent. 

The driver fled the scene; the officer was treated at Putnam Hospital and released. 

Anyone who witnessed this incident, or with relevant information, is asked to contact East Fishkill State Troopers at (845) 677-7300, and to refer to case #9777496.

