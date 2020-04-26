Suspect Nabbed In Burglary At Popular Area Deli/Market

A 21-year-old has been apprehended after a burglary at a popular deli and market in the area.

It happened on Thursday, April 23 at about 2:50 a.m. at Kobacker's on North Main Street in Brewster, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

A Sheriff’s Office deputy, along with a K9 officer, responded to the store after the report of a commercial alarm.

At the location, a broken glass pane near the front door entrance to the store was observed.

Deputies secured the scene and waited for the owner of the store to arrive.

When the owner arrived, they reviewed surveillance footage which showed a man using a rock to break the window and gain entrance to the store.

A K9 track led them into the Putnam County Trailway and through the woods, eventually placing them in the area of Wells Woods Lane.

At that location, the K9 track ended and deputies conducted a canvass of the surrounding area.

At approximately 4:20 a.m., deputies observed Jose Luis Zacaria Ramos walking in the middle of the roadway near 11 Garden Street, the sheriff's office said.

Ramos fit the exact description of the man seen in the surveillance footage breaking the window and entering the store and a further review of the surveillance footage confirmed that it was Ramos, according to the sheriff's office.

Ramos was transported back to the Putnam County Correctional Facility and was booked, processed.

He was charged with:

third-degree burglary, a felony,

third-degree criminal mischief, a felony,

tampering with physical evidence, a misdemeanor.

It was the second time within a two-week period that Ramos was charged with burglary, the sheriff's office said

After a bail hearing, Ramos was remanded to the Putnam County Correctional Facility in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.