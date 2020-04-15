Storm With Damaging Winds Prompts All-Hands Response From Fire Departments, Utility Companies

Some 500 residents across the area dealing with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and stay home orders remain without power following the storm system that ripped through the area.

The storms, which caused winds gusting as high as 60 mph toppling trees, as well as flooding, and downed trees and utility lines, also caused widespread power outages, starting Monday morning, April 13.

By Wednesday, April 15, all area utility companies, including Central Hudson , Con Ed , NYSEG, and O&R , reported they expected to have most outages back up and running by later in the day.

“We realize that many residents are at home and dependent on electric service for common household uses and to stay connected, perhaps now more than ever,” said Ryan Hawthorne, of Central Hudson.

Downed trees and flooding caused numerous power outages and crashes following Monday's storm. Goldens Bridge Fire Department

Hawthorne stressed that residents should assume all downed lines and limbs are "live" and stay at least 30 feet away.

Fire and police departments across the region were impacted as well with dozens of crashes and calls for downed trees and lines.

In Northern Westchester, members of the Goldens Bridge Fire Department said they went from one call to the next during the storm.

Workers from across the region worked to restore power and remove downed trees and poles. Central Hudson

In all, the GBFD responded to eight storm-related calls throughout the fire district, which covers the hamlet of Goldens Bridge in the Town of Lewisboro, and a small patch of North Salem and Somers.

“The high winds wreaked havoc on our local roads, but it was a strong team effort with the Town of Lewisboro Highway Department, which was very responsive to clearing debris,” said Fire Chief James McManus.

High winds downed trees and utility wires. Goldens Bridge Fire Department

He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has created a new normal when firefighters respond to emergencies.

“Each time we return to the firehouse, we spend anywhere from 30 to 60 minutes disinfecting and sanitizing the fire trucks and equipment,” McManus said. “It’s challenging, especially on a day when storm-related emergencies are frequent and we are in and out of the firehouse. But we are all adjusting to the new normal.”

