Skydiver Found Dead In Parking Lot Without Parachute, State Police Say

State Police are investigating a fatal skydiving accident in which the victim was found without a parachute.

The incident took place in Ulster County on Sunday, June 28, when the body of a man was found in front of the Gardiner Fire Station in Gardiner, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, the skydiver, William McCartin, 40, of New York City, boarded an airplane at the "Skydive the Ranch" facility and jumped out of the airplane at approximately 14,000 feet along with another skydiver.

The witness told police that McCartin exited the plane wearing a parachute. He hit the ground in the parking lot of the Gardiner Fire Department at 2349 State Route 44/55 in Gardiner where he succumbed to his injuries, Nevel said.

State police have not located the parachute that McCartin exited the plane with and are asking anyone who may have located it or witnessed the incident to contact the state police at the Highland barracks at 845-691-2922.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.