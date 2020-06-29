Search Ends For Man Who Disappeared Underwater At Lake In Area

Dive teams and first responders, including fire and police, from numerous departments spent hours searching for a man who was seen going underwater at an area lake and not resurfacing.

The rescue effort began in Putnam County around 3:30 p.m., Saturday, June 27, when members of the Putnam Valley Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to Lake Oscawana for a reported drowning near Goose Rock.

The fire department reported that according to multiple witnesses, the victim was seen going underwater and did not resurface.

Specialized dive teams from both the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department and the Yorktown Heights Volunteer Fire Department were requested to the scene, Putnam Valley fire officials said.

Upon arrival, the dive teams began a systematic search of the area where the victim was last seen, while firefighters in boats used sonar in an attempt to locate the victim, the Putnam Valley VFD said.

"Unfortunately, previous rain activity on the lake stirred the water thus decreasing visibility," said the department.

Rescue efforts continued until late Saturday evening and resumed early Sunday, June 28, with the added help of the Westchester County Police helicopter, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, Ramapo Police Search and Rescue Team, and Putnam Valley VAC.

The department reported on Sunday that the search had ended, and the incident had been turned over to the Sheriff's Office, but did not say if the man's body had been found.

As of early Monday, June 29, the Sheriff's Office has not confirmed if the man's body was found.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

