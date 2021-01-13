Photos: Three Hospitalized In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Area

All hands were on deck as first responders worked to clear a multi-car crash in Putnam County that sent three to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics, fire crews, and police responded to reports of a three-car crash on Route 6N at the entrance of the Red Mills Convenience Store and Zachs’ Pizza in Mahopac at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, Mahopac Falls Fire Department Public Information Officer Jack Casey said.

Upon arrival, units from the Carmel Police Department, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, and EMStar worked to detour heavy traffic in the area onto local roads as they investigated the crash.

Casey said that two ambulances transported the three people involved in the crash to Putnam Hospital for treatment of non-disclosed injuries, while flatbed trucks from Stillwater Auto Body worked to clear the roadway as Capt. Jason Stasiak took command at the scene, which was cleared at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

