Photos: Car Crashes Into Building, Guard Rail In Area

A driver was hospitalized after becoming disoriented, driving into a building before crossing a busy roadway and striking a guard rail, authorities said.

It happened at approximately 9:20 a.m. on Friday, March 27, in Putnam County.

First responders in Mahopac were dispatched to Mavis Tire on Miller Road near the Route 6 intersection, where there was a report of a one-car crash.

According to Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department public information officer Jack Casey, upon arrival, first responders pulling into the Mavis parking lot were redirected to the rear of the neighboring Olympic Diner, where they found the driver.

Casey said that the investigation into the crash determined that the driver became disoriented while backing up, struck the Mavis building, and in an attempt to course-correct, put the vehicle in drive and hit the gas. The vehicle sped across Miller Road, striking the guard rail behind the Olympic Diner.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to Putnam Hospital for evaluation. Members of the Carmel Police Department and paramedics from EMStar assisted at the scene.

