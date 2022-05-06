Man Wanted For Stealing Liquor From Cortlandt Store, Police Say

Police need the public’s help identifying the man accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of liquor from a Westchester County store.

The incident happened Monday, April 18 at the Wine and Liquors store on Main Street in Cortlandt.

The man walked into the store at around 1:45 p.m. before making off with the pricey haul, New York State Police said.

They released surveillance footage of the incident in hopes that someone will recognize the suspect. (See images above.)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Police at 914-769-2600 and refer to case number 10788476.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.