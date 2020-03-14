Contact Us
Police & Fire

Man Sexually Abused Child In Parking Lot Of Northern Westchester Shopping Center, Police Say

Zak Failla
The parking lot of the Shrub Oak Shopping Center. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Putnam County man surrendered himself into police custody for allegedly sexually abusing a minor in the parking lot of a Northern Westchester shopping center, investigators said.

Last month, on Wednesday, Feb. 19, a member of the Yorktown Police Department was approached by two residents who reported a possible sexual assault that happened the previous night in the Shrub Oak Shopping Center parking lot.

It is alleged that on Tuesday, Feb. 18, a 20-year-old man from Putnam Valley - whose name has not been released by investigators - forcibly touched his victim’s intimate parts multiple times and acted in a manner which endangered the welfare of a child.

On Tuesday, March 10, detectives contacted the man’s attorney and arranged for him to voluntarily surrender himself at Yorktown Police Headquarters for processing.

The man was arrested and charged with two counts of forcible touching and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, all misdemeanors.

He was arraigned in Yorktown Justice Court and a Temporary Order of Protection was issued by a judge on behalf of his victim. He was released on $5,000 bail and scheduled to appear back in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, March 17 to respond to the charges.

