Man Arrested For Allegedly Strangling Victim, Breaking Television In Area

A Putnam County man was charged with the felony of second-degree strangulation and fourth-degree criminal mischief after his alleged victim reported several past domestic disputes to state troopers, police said.

The alleged victim of 46-year-old James Buser of Southeast reported a domestic incident that took place in August of 2020 to state police in Brewster on Thursday, Dec. 10, police said.

Police said that an investigation revealed several past domestic incidents that took place in 2019 and 2020, one in which Buser choked the victim and another during which he broke her television.

Buser was arrested on Friday, Dec. 11, arraigned before the Town of Patterson Court, and released on his own recognizance.

