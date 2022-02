Authorities rescued a hiker who was injured on a trail in the Hudson Valley.

Members of the State Patrol Aviation in Newburgh and Troop K State troopers helped rescue the individual, who was injured on Break Neck Ridge Trail in Putnam County, according to a report from New York State Police on Thursday, Feb. 24.

The hiker was flown to a safe location and taken by EMS to a hospital in the area for treatment, police said.

