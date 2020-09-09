ID Released Of Motorist Killed In Taconic Parkway Crash

The identity has been released of a motorist killed in a crash that caused the hours-long closure of a stretch of the Taconic State Parkway.

The crash happened in Dutchess County at approximately 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8 in East Fishkill.

State Police troopers were assisting a motorist who had just struck a deer in the right lane of the Taconic on the southbound side.

While the troopers were placing road flares behind the patrol vehicles with emergency lighting activated, a southbound 2019 GMC Sierra, operated by Joaquin Rodriguez, 51, of LaGrange, merged into the left lane from the closed right lane, according to state police.

A southbound 2003 Subaru Forester operated by Daniel P. O’Brien, 50, of LaGrange, also in the left lane then rear-ended the GMC Sierra, said state police.

O’Brien was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered severe trauma from the crash, according to police.

Troopers extricated him from the vehicle and began performing life-saving techniques until EMStar Ambulance, and East Fishkill Fire/Rescue arrived to take over life-saving efforts.

O’Brie succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, said state police.

This investigation remains ongoing.

The East Fishkill Police Department and the Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office were also on scene.

The southbound lanes remained closed until around 10:30 a.m. during the accident investigation.

