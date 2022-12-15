Contact Us
Firefighters Respond To Rollover Accident On Route 9 In Croton-On-Hudson

Ben Crnic
A vehicle rolled over on Route 9 in Croton-on-Hudson in an early morning accident.
A vehicle rolled over on Route 9 in Croton-on-Hudson in an early morning accident. Photo Credit: Facebook/Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department

One person is lucky to have walked away without serious injuries after their vehicle flipped over on a highway in Northern Westchester. 

On Tuesday, Dec. 13 around 5:30 a.m., firefighters in Croton-on-Hudson came across a rolled-over vehicle on Route 9 southbound, according to the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department. 

Although the accident looked serious, the driver declined any medical assistance, firefighters said. 

The cause of the rollover was not reported.

After a short period of time, the scene was cleared, according to the fire department. 

