Police & Fire

Fire Breaks Out In Area House

A chimney fire broke out on Kayla Lane in Mahopac. Photo Credit: Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department
First responders rushed to the scene after a fire broke out in a Mahopac home over the weekend.

Crews from the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a home on Kayla Lane, near Hill Street, at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 10, where there was a report of a possible chimney fire, the department’s public information officer, Jack Casey, said.

Casey said that crews responded with a pumper-tanker, heavy rescue squad. and paramedics arrived with an ambulance as a precaution.

Logs that had been in the fireplace were removed from the home, and firefighters used a ladder to gain access to the roof, where they inspected the chimney for potential damage.

According to Casey, there was no damage to the chimney or home, and crews were able to clean up the scene and return to Mahopac Fire Headquarters.

