Family Dogs Rescued After House Fire Breaks Out In Area

A local family had a happy reunion with man’s best friend after a house fire broke out in the area.

First responders were dispatched to an Ellen Avenue home in Mahopac after the blaze broke out shortly before 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department Public Information Officer Jack Casey said.

Casey said that within minutes of receiving the first call, the department received a second call advising that one member of the house was planning on going back into the fire to retrieve the family’s dogs, prompting them to call additional units.

Upon arrival, Mahopac firefighters and members of the Carmel Police Department found everyone out of the house safely, including the dogs, who were unharmed.

Casey said that the cause of the fire was an electrical spark that caught a mattress, which went up in flames and sent smoke billowing in the home.

Firefighters cleared the building and stayed at the scene until it was safe for the family to head back in the residence.

