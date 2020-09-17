Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Cortlandt Daily Voice serves Buchanan, Cortlandt & Croton
Return to your home site

Menu

Cortlandt Daily Voice serves Buchanan, Cortlandt & Croton

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality
Police & Fire

Family Dogs Rescued After House Fire Breaks Out In Area

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The dogs were rescued by first responders in Mahopac. Photo Credit: Mahopac Fire Department
Mahopac Fire Chief James Stasiak taking a report from firefighters. Photo Credit: Mahopac Fire Department
The Mahopac Fire Department worked to extinguish a house fire. Photo Credit: Mahopac Fire Department
A-smoldering mattress removed from the building in Mahopac. Photo Credit: Mahopac Fire Department

A local family had a happy reunion with man’s best friend after a house fire broke out in the area.

First responders were dispatched to an Ellen Avenue home in Mahopac after the blaze broke out shortly before 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department Public Information Officer Jack Casey said.

Casey said that within minutes of receiving the first call, the department received a second call advising that one member of the house was planning on going back into the fire to retrieve the family’s dogs, prompting them to call additional units.

Upon arrival, Mahopac firefighters and members of the Carmel Police Department found everyone out of the house safely, including the dogs, who were unharmed.

Casey said that the cause of the fire was an electrical spark that caught a mattress, which went up in flames and sent smoke billowing in the home. 

Firefighters cleared the building and stayed at the scene until it was safe for the family to head back in the residence.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Cortlandt Daily Voice!

Serves Buchanan, Cortlandt & Croton

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.