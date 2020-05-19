Duo Nabbed For Drug Possession In Area, State Police Say

Two men were arrested on a list of charges after being nabbed during a traffic stop for alleged possession of drugs including heroin while a child was in the vehicle.

The incident took place in Putnam County when the two men, Dutchess County resident Peter A. Wenzel, 39, of Poughkeepsie, and Ulster County resident Joseph C. Wayman, 33, of Saugerties, were arrested on Thursday, May 14, said New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks.

According to Hicks, the men were stopped around 9:15 p.m. in the town of Southeast on I-84, whole driving a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu.

During the stop, troopers found the driver, Wayman, was allegedly in possession of a small amount of heroin with a child in the vehicle, Hicks said.

A further search and investigation found that Wenzel was also allegedly in possession of approximately 1.76 grams of cocaine, 1.35 grams of crack-cocaine, and 172 grams of heroin, Hicks said.

Initially, Wenzel provided false information regarding his identity in order to avoid association with an outstanding warrant for his arrest, state police said.

Wenzel was charged with:

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree

Criminal possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree

Bail jumping

Criminal impersonation

False personation

He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, June 30.

Wayman was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.

He arraigned and released on his own recognizance and is also scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, June. 30.

