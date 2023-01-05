Cortlandt Woman Forged Check, Damaged Home, Police Say

A 73-year-old woman from Northern Westchester is charged with both damaging a home and forging a check belonging to a victim, police said.

On Thursday, Dec. 15, police began investigating damage caused to a Cortlandt resident's home, as well as the forgery of a check belonging to the same victim, according to state police.

Eventually, Cortlandt resident Bertha Bynes was identified as a suspect and arrested. She is charged with:

Second-degree forgery;

Third-degree criminal mischief.

Bynes was arraigned before town of Cortlandt Court and will reappear in front of the court on Monday, Jan. 9.

