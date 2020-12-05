Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Cortlandt Daily Voice
Alert Issued For Woman Wanted In Area

Christina Coulter
Katlyn M. Falgiano of Hopewell Junction, 29
Katlyn M. Falgiano of Hopewell Junction, 29 Photo Credit: Putnam County Sheriff's Department

Sheriff's deputies are searching for a woman wanted for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. 

Katlyn M. Falgiano, 29, last lived on Beekman Road in Hopefully Junction, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Department. Police said she stands at 5-foot-4, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. 

Those with knowledge of Falgiano's whereabouts are asked to contact the Putnam County Sheriff's Department at 845-225-4300.

