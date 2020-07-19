Alert Issued For Wanted Hudson Valley Man

State Police troopers are on the hunt for a man wanted on drug charges stemming back to an incident in 2015.

An alert was issued by state police on Wednesday regarding the whereabouts of 45-year-old Lenny Barr, who is wanted on an arrest warrant on charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana following a traffic stop on the New York State Thruway on Feb. 9, 2015 in Tarrytown.

According to police, during that traffic stop, it was determined that Barr was in possession of marijuana and heroin, leading to his arrest. He then failed to show up for court proceedings to answer the charges.

Police described Barr as a 6-foot-1 white male with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing approximately 165 pounds. Anyone with information regarding Barr’s whereabouts, or who may spot him have been asked to contact state police immediately by calling (518) 436-2825 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

