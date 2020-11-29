Alert Issued For Wanted Area Man

Authorities are asking the public for help locating a wanted man.

Joseph. A. Halbohn, 52, of Mahopac, is wanted for criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He is described as being 6-foot-2, 180, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is known to wear glasses, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said.

His last known area of residence was South Lake Boulevard in Mahopac.

Anyone who has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 845-225-4300.

All calls kept confidential.

