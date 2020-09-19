Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Cortlandt Daily Voice serves Buchanan, Cortlandt & Croton
Return to your home site

Menu

Cortlandt Daily Voice serves Buchanan, Cortlandt & Croton

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Here's New Projected Timing, Track For Hurricane Teddy, How It Will Affect Parts Of Region
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Man Wanted In Area

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Mark Kombert, 57
Mark Kombert, 57 Photo Credit: Putnam County Sheriff's Department

The Putnam County Sheriff's Department is seeking the assistance of the public to find a man wanted on a bench warrant.

Mark Kombert of Putnam Valley, 57, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. 

He stands at 5-foot-11, weighs 180 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes. 

Anyone who has information to his whereabouts should contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation at (845) 225-4300. All calls kept confidential. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Cortlandt Daily Voice!

Serves Buchanan, Cortlandt & Croton

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.