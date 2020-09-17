Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
26-Year-Old Caught With Stolen Handgun In I-84 Stop, State Police Say

A 26-year-old man was arrested by state troopers in Putnam county after he was found in possession of a stolen, loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun during a traffic stop, said police.
Victor M. Jimenez, of New York City, was pulled over on I-84 in Putnam County the town of Southeast at approximately 3:55 p.m on Saturday, Sept. 12. 

After finding the Taurus handgun in Jimenez's vehicle, police discovered that it had been reported stolen from a resident of Chesterfield County in Virginia. 

Jimenez was charged with the felonies of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. After his arraignment in Southeast Court, he was sent to Putnam County Jail in lieu of $1,500 cash bail.

