The closure began just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 28, according to traffic data from 511NY.

All lanes in both directions are closed as a result. Motorists should use alternate routes.

Authorities have not released more information about the reason behind the closure. There are unconfirmed reports that a person was threatening to jump off the bridge.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cortlandt and receive free news updates.