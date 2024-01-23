Mostly Cloudy 33°

Person Taken To Hospital After Crash At Busy Croton-On-Hudson Intersection

A person was injured in an early morning two-car crash at a busy Northern Westchester intersection, fire officials said.

The crash happened in Croton at the intersection of South Riverside and Croton Point Avenues.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department
Ben Crnic
The incident happened on Monday, Jan. 22 around 7:40 a.m., when two vehicles collided at the intersection of South Riverside and Croton Point Avenues in Croton-on-Hudson, according to the village's fire department. 

Fire crews quickly arrived at the scene and helped with traffic control and cleaning debris while members of Croton EMS and Ossining Paramedics took one person to a nearby hospital for their injuries to be evaluated. 

The cause of the crash was not detailed by fire officials. 

