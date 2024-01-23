Person Taken To Hospital After Crash At Busy Croton-On-Hudson Intersection

The incident happened on Monday, Jan. 22 around 7:40 a.m., when two vehicles collided at the intersection of South Riverside and Croton Point Avenues in Croton-on-Hudson, according to the village's fire department.

Fire crews quickly arrived at the scene and helped with traffic control and cleaning debris while members of Croton EMS and Ossining Paramedics took one person to a nearby hospital for their injuries to be evaluated.

The cause of the crash was not detailed by fire officials.

