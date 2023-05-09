Person Dies After Being Struck By Train In Cortlandt

The incident happened on Monday night, May 8 around 8:40 p.m., when a person was struck by an Amtrak train on the Hudson Line near Cortlandt station, according to MTA officials.

The person was then taken to an area hospital, and later died from injuries sustained in the incident.

An investigation into the death is now ongoing. No criminality is currently suspected, officials said, adding that the person's identity would be released pending notification of family members.

One train was delayed up to 45 minutes as a result of the incident. All trains were back on schedule by midnight.

