Roadwork Alert: Taconic Parkway Lane Closure Scheduled

There will be single-lane closures for several weeks on the Taconic State Parkway.

The New York State Department of Transportation issued an alert cautioning motorists that beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27 in Putnam and Dutchess counties, there will be northbound lane closures daily through Friday, July 3 in Putnam Valley, Kent, and East Fishkill.

NYSDOT said that the closures will include northbound lanes between exit 31 (Route 301) and exit 43 (Route 82). During the construction work, motorists traveling through the area can expect delays.

“Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone,” NYSDOT posted in a statement. “In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.”

