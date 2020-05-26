Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Cortlandt Daily Voice serves Buchanan, Cortlandt & Croton
Return to your home site

Menu

Cortlandt Daily Voice serves Buchanan, Cortlandt & Croton

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Indian Point Siren Test Scheduled
News

Roadwork Alert: Taconic Parkway Lane Closure Scheduled

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Taconic State Parkway in Putnam County
Taconic State Parkway in Putnam County Photo Credit: Google Maps

There will be single-lane closures for several weeks on the Taconic State Parkway.

The New York State Department of Transportation issued an alert cautioning motorists that beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27 in Putnam and Dutchess counties, there will be northbound lane closures daily through Friday, July 3 in Putnam Valley, Kent, and East Fishkill.

NYSDOT said that the closures will include northbound lanes between exit 31 (Route 301) and exit 43 (Route 82). During the construction work, motorists traveling through the area can expect delays.

“Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone,” NYSDOT posted in a statement. “In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Cortlandt Daily Voice!

Serves Buchanan, Cortlandt & Croton

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.