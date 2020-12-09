NY State Announces Completion Of I-84 Paving Project

A multi-million dollar resurfacing project along one of the Hudson Valley’s busiest stretches of I-84 has been completed.

The New York State Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday, Dec. 8 that an $11 million project to resurface a 7.7-mile stretch of the interstate between Dutchess and Putnam counties has been completed.

Construction crews began the I-84 project in the spring and it was expedited during the COVID-19 pandemic and finished ahead of schedule.

The newly resurfaced roadway stretches from East Fishkill to the Bowen Road overpass in Kent.

According to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the project “improved travel conditions and enhanced safety along one of the Hudson Valley's most heavily traveled roadways, (which) serves as a critically important artery for the flow of people and commerce throughout the Northeast corridor.”

"Strengthening the safety and reliability of our state's highways is critical in not only helping protect travelers, but in growing regional economies as well," Cuomo said.

"Along with helping boost safety and quality of life for those who travel this roadway, this section of I-84 plays an important role in the movement of goods and services throughout the Northeast and this project has helped ensure it will remain a viable transportation route for years to come.”

The $11 million project also included repairs to the roadbed and pavement joints, which will extend the lifespan of the road surface, according to the NYSDOT.

The ramps to the eastbound and westbound Stormville rest areas, which are prominent stops for trucks and other commercial vehicles, were also paved as part of this project.

“Everyone benefits when we improve our roads and highways and that is why we are thankful that our tax dollars have been allocated to the resurfacing of I-84 through Dutchess and Putnam counties,” Assemblymember Sandy Galef said in a statement. “Road safety and convenience are keys to better travel for motorists and service industries on this very important and highly used interstate.”

