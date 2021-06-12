Lane Closures Scheduled For I-84 Stretch

Weekday lane closures are planned for a stretch of I-84 counties, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The NYSDOT issued an advisory stating that there will be single-lane closures eastbound and westbound on I-84 in Putnam and Dutchess counties between Exit 44 (Route 52) in East Fishkill and Exit 65 (Route 312) in the town of Southeast, weekdays beginning Monday, June 14 through approximately Friday, June 25.

Closures are scheduled for between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays, weather permitting. During the closures, motorists can expect delays in the area.

“Motorists are reminded to Move Over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones,” NYSDOT officials noted.

“Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.”

