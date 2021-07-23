Knife-Wielding Man Charged With Attempted Murder Of Police Officer In Westchester

A Westchester man is facing multiple attempted murder charges after allegedly attacking a police officer and stabbing him in the knife with a head, authorities announced.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that Dobbs Ferry resident Matthew Burke has been indicted on a host of charges for stabbing a uniformed officer in the head as he was directing traffic at a construction site at Beacon Drive during an unprovoked attack on Thursday, May 20.

Specifically, Burke, age 36, was charged with:

First-degree attempted murder;

Second-degree attempted murder;

Aggravated assault on a police officer;

Two counts of first-degree assault;

Criminal possession of a weapon.

The 44-year-old Dobbs Ferry Police sergeant who was attacked has been with the department since 2008 and was promoted in March.

Police said that the sergeant was able to make an "officer needs assistance" call to the department and report that he had been assaulted by a man wielding "possibly" a knife

“This aggressive attack of a police officer is shocking and shows the danger these public servants face in the line of duty,” DA Rocah said. “We are committed to ensuring justice for this officer and holding the attacker accountable for his actions.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.