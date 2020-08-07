Isaias Power Outage Update: Estimated Restoration Times; Westchester Communities Most Affected

Some Westchester residents may be without power through the weekend, as utility crews continue working to repair the damage caused by Tropical Storm Isaias.

Despite calling in outside contractors to assist, thousands of Con Edison and NYSEG customers in Westchester are still reporting outages three days after the storm toppled trees and power lines.

In Westchester, on Friday, Aug. 7, 64,864 of Con Edison’s 360,045 customers are without power, while 11,858 of NYSEG’s 33,278 customers were reporting outages.

NYSEG has not provided an estimated time of restoration, while Con Ed has estimated that power will be restored no later than 11 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, with 30 percent of their crews to be deployed in Westchester on Friday.

According to the utility companies, more than 1,500 Westchester customers were still without power in:

Yonkers: 6,471;

New Rochelle: 5,100;

Mamaroneck Village: 3,672;

Mount Vernon: 3,625;

Bedford: 3,495;

New Castle: 3,363;

Somers: 3,035;

Mamaroneck Town: 2,941;

Cortlandt: 2,940;

Mount Pleasant: 2,384;

Lewisboro: 2,331;

White Plains: 2,235;

Yorktown: 2,2126;

Peekskill: 1,902;

Rye City: 1,865;

Scarsdale: 1,656.

Con Edison said it has more than 1,650 field workers on the job and is getting help from 819 mutual aid and contractor workers from as far away as Texas, Florida, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

An additional 311 workers are scheduled to arrive by this weekend.

The work, repairing and in many cases rebuilding equipment damaged or destroyed during the storm, is taking place on the streets and in aerial buckets in the region’s neighborhoods, company officials said. Con Edison continues to work with municipalities to clear hundreds of roads blocked by fallen trees. Clearing roads is an essential first step to restoration, which also involves replacing poles, wires, and transformers.

Con Edison said it plans to finish restoring power to the vast majority of those affected by Sunday night, though some smaller groups of customers will not get service until early next week.

“We know how difficult living without power is. That’s why we’re working around the clock until all customers affected by the storm are safely back in service,” Matthew Ketschke, senior vice president of Customer Energy Solutions stated. “Let’s remember to continue to make safety the highest priority and stay away from downed trees and wires until crews can remove them.”

