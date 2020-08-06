Isaias New Power Outage Update: These Westchester Communities Are Most Affected

Thousands have had power restored, but more than 100,000 in Westchester remain without power days after Tropical Storm Isaias wreaked havoc on the region.

According to the company, in 36 hours, Con Edison crews reached the halfway mark in restorations following Isaias’ punishing winds and rain that brought down thousands of trees, 78 poles, and other equipment, causing over 580 road closures and approximately 300,000 customer outages.

In Westchester, which Con Edison described as the hardest-hit area, 77,599 of the company’s 360,045 remain in the dark, while 24,878 of NYSEG’s 33,278 customers in the county were experiencing outages.

NYSEG customers were hardest-hit in these communities of its service area in Northern Westchester:

Somers: 7,786,

Lewisboro: 5,334,

Bedford: 4,454,

Yorktown: 3,411,

Pound Ridge: 2,260,

North Salem: 1,598)

In Westchester, Con Edison was reporting more than 1,000 outages in:

Yonkers: 9,497;

New Rochelle: 6,601;

Mount Vernon: 4,112;

New Castle: 3,978

Mamaroneck Village: 3,962;

Mamaroneck Town: 3,659;

Mount Pleasant: 3,529;

Yorktown: 3,251;

North Castle: 3,237;

Cortlandt: 2,979;

White Plains: 2,647;

Rye 2,184;

Harrison: 1,999;

Peekskill: 1,989;

Mount Kisco: 1,698;

Dobbs Ferry: 1,553;

Croton-on-Hudson: 1,465;

Eastchester: 1,324;

Larchmont: 1,490;

Scarsdale: 1,463;

Ossining: 1,058;

Briarcliff Manor: 1,036.

According to Con Edison, the estimated time of restoration is listed as no later than Monday, Aug. 10 at 11 p.m.

“At 7 a.m. today, a fresh shift of Con Edison employees – numbering more than 1,000, including 460 utility contractors and mutual aid workers - will continue the forward momentum of assessing damage, providing site safety, restoring power, and clearing trees and downed wires,” Con Ed officials stated.

“Crews are continuing to work with municipalities to remove downed wires from fallen trees to facilitate the opening of blocked roads.”

