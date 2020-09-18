Investigation Under Way After 10 Guinea Pigs Found Abandoned In Area

Authorities are seeking information after 10 abandoned guinea pigs were found in the area.

The six females and four males were discovered in a small plastic Tupperware tub on a walkway near a residence on Putnam Avenue in the Village of Brewster, the Putnam County SPCA said on Thursday, Sept. 17.

The guinea pigs were taken by a Good Samaritan and handed over to My Hopes in You Small Animal Rescue. Several of the female guinea pigs were pregnant, while all of the guinea pigs showed signs of neglect...all were underweight with long nails, urine-soaked and covered in feces.

The Putnam County SPCA is investigating this as possible Animal Cruelty/Neglect which is a Class A misdemeanor and possible Abandonment which is an unclassified misdemeanor under the NYS Agriculture & Markets Law.

“Don’t abandon your pet," SPCA Chief Ken Ross said. "You create a stressful environment for the pet, and risk arrest. Seek out rescue groups that will help you and make the transition easier on your pet.”

The Putnam County SPCA asks if anyone has any information regarding these guinea pigs to contact the Cruelty Hotline at 845-520-6915.

