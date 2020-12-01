Investigation Into Home Invasion Leads To Burglary Charge For Area Man

A Putnam County man was apprehended on assault and burglary charges following a months-long investigation into a home invasion over the summer.

Putnam County Sheriff Robert Langley, Jr. launched an investigation over the summer following a burglary that was reported in Cold Spring on Tuesday, June 30.

It is alleged that Cold Spring resident Tyrell Jones sought to burglarize a neighbor’s home on that night, during which he was interrupted and choked at least one victim.

Langley announced on Tuesday, Dec. 1 that the five-month investigation led them to Jones, who was arrested on Monday, Nov. 9 by Sheriff’s deputies without incident.

Jones, 42, was charged with burglary, assault, strangulation, and unlawful imprisonment. He is scheduled to return to court later this year to respond to the charges.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.