Investigation Into Home Invasion Leads To Burglary Charge For Area Man

Zak Failla
A Cold Spring man was arrested Photo Credit: Putnam County Sheriff

A Putnam County man was apprehended on assault and burglary charges following a months-long investigation into a home invasion over the summer.

Putnam County Sheriff Robert Langley, Jr. launched an investigation over the summer following a burglary that was reported in Cold Spring on Tuesday, June 30.

It is alleged that Cold Spring resident Tyrell Jones sought to burglarize a neighbor’s home on that night, during which he was interrupted and choked at least one victim.

Langley announced on Tuesday, Dec. 1 that the five-month investigation led them to Jones, who was arrested on Monday, Nov. 9 by Sheriff’s deputies without incident.

Jones, 42, was charged with burglary, assault, strangulation, and unlawful imprisonment. He is scheduled to return to court later this year to respond to the charges. 

