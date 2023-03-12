Indian Point Siren 'Full Volume Test' To Sound In Cortlandt

A full-volume test of the Indian Point sirens has been scheduled in the Hudson Valley and will be no cause for alarm.

The test of the Indian Point Energy Center siren system will be held on Wednesday, March 15 between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., according to the Peekskill Police Department.

The drill will test sirens throughout the 10-mile emergency planning zone surrounding Indian Point, which is located in Buchanan in the town of Cortlandt.

Sirens in both Westchester and Orange counties will be tested during the full-system activation test, which will involve the sirens sounding simultaneously for four minutes at full volume, police said.

No action from the public is required during the drill.

The sirens were installed to alert the public of any emergency at the former nuclear plant, and the loud, high-pitched alarm would sound continuously for four minutes if there were an actual crisis, according to county officials.

