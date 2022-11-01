Contact Us
Don't Be Alarmed: Indian Point Siren Test Scheduled In Buchanan

Ben Crnic
A test of the Indian Point sirens has been scheduled, officials say.
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Tony Fischer

A test of the Indian Point sirens is scheduled for multiple counties in the Hudson Valley.

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the sirens will be tested around 10:30 a.m., according to Westchester County officials. 

The test will involve sirens in Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, and Orange Counties, according to officials. 

"The siren sounding is ONLY A TEST. No action by the public is necessary," county officials said. 

The sirens were installed to alert the public of any emergency at the former nuclear plant, and the loud, high-pitched alarm would sound continuously for four minutes if there were an actual crisis, according to county officials.

Alarms are located in a ten-mile circle around Indian Point, which is located in Buchanan in Westchester County.

