COVID-19: All Putnam County Schools Will Be Closed Under State Of Emergency Order

All schools in Putnam County will be closed next week after County Executive MaryEllen Odell issued a state of emergency order.

The order, issued Friday, March 13, takes effect at 12 a.m. Monday, March 16.

It will last for five days, unless revoked earlier, and suspends all classroom and extracurricular functions for public and private schools in the county.

For more information, check the statement issued by the county executive here.

