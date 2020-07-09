Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Cortlandt Daily Voice
COVID-19: Alert Issued For Possible Exposure At Supermarket In Area

Joe Lombardi
Visitors to a local supermarket are being alerted that they may have been exposed to novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Residents of Putnam County and neighboring communities are being advised of possible COVID contamination at TOPS Friendly Markets, located on Route 6 in Carmel, by the Putnam County Department of Health.

The advisory is for those who worked or visited the store on these days and times: 

  • Wednesday, July 2 from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
  • Sunday, July 5 from 5:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.

If you were in the store at those times, the health department says you should watch for these COVID-19 symptoms and contact your physician with any concerns.

  • fever,
  • chills,
  • shortness of breath or difficulty breathing,
  • fatigue, muscle or body aches,
  • headache,
  • new loss of taste or smell,
  • sore throat,
  • congestion or runny nose,
  • nausea or vomiting,
  • diarrhea.

For more information, visit putnamcountyny.com/health/coronavirus.

