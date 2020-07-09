COVID-19: Alert Issued For Possible Exposure At Supermarket In Area

Visitors to a local supermarket are being alerted that they may have been exposed to novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Residents of Putnam County and neighboring communities are being advised of possible COVID contamination at TOPS Friendly Markets, located on Route 6 in Carmel, by the Putnam County Department of Health.

The advisory is for those who worked or visited the store on these days and times:

Wednesday, July 2 from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Sunday, July 5 from 5:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.

If you were in the store at those times, the health department says you should watch for these COVID-19 symptoms and contact your physician with any concerns.

fever,

chills,

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing,

fatigue, muscle or body aches,

headache,

new loss of taste or smell,

sore throat,

congestion or runny nose,

nausea or vomiting,

diarrhea.

For more information, visit putnamcountyny.com/health/coronavirus.

