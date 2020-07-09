COVID-19: Alert Issued For Possible Exposure At Supermarket In Area

Visitors to a local supermarket are being alerted that they may have been exposed to novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Residents of Putnam County and neighboring communities are being advised of possible COVID contamination at TOPS Friendly Markets, located on Route 6 in Carmel, by the Putnam County Department of Health.
The advisory is for those who worked or visited the store on these days and times:
- Wednesday, July 2 from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Sunday, July 5 from 5:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.
If you were in the store at those times, the health department says you should watch for these COVID-19 symptoms and contact your physician with any concerns.
- fever,
- chills,
- shortness of breath or difficulty breathing,
- fatigue, muscle or body aches,
- headache,
- new loss of taste or smell,
- sore throat,
- congestion or runny nose,
- nausea or vomiting,
- diarrhea.
For more information, visit putnamcountyny.com/health/coronavirus.
