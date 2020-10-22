COVID-19: Alert Issued For Exposure At Two Area Eateries

An alert has been issued for potential exposure to COVID-19 for those who worked at or visited two popular area eateries.

The Putnam County Health Department issued the following advisories for:

Tijuana Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, 376 Route 6, Mahopac: Saturday, Oct. 17 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. A member of the public who has tested positive for COVID was at the restaurant during this time.

Dunkin’ Donuts at 1 Star Ridge Road, Brewster: Friday, Oct. 16 from 6 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 17 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 18 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. A person who tested positive for COVID was at the store during this time.

"Please watch for symptoms of COVID-19 which include fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, the new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea," the department said. "Contact your physician with any concerns."

