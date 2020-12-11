Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Cortlandt Daily Voice serves Buchanan, Cortlandt & Croton
COVID-19: Alert Issued For Exposure At Eatery In Area

Joe Lombardi
Red Mills Pub in Mahopac Falls.
Red Mills Pub in Mahopac Falls. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Health officials are warning about possible COVID-19 exposure at a popular eatery in the Hudson Valley.

The Putnam County Department of Health issued the alert cautioning that if you worked or visited the Red Mills Pub at 575 Route 6N in Mahopac Falls on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., you may have been exposed to COVID.

A member of the public who tested positive was at the pub during that time, the department said.

Anyone who was at the pub at that time should watch for symptoms of COVID-19 which include:

  • fever,
  • chills,
  • shortness of breath or difficulty breathing,
  • fatigue, muscle or body aches,
  • headache,
  • new loss of taste or smell,
  • sore throat,
  • congestion or runny nose,
  • nausea or vomiting,
  • diarrhea.

