COVID-19: Alert Issued For Exposure At Area Supermarket, Church

An alert has been issued for potential exposure to COVID-19 for those who worked at or visited a supermarket and church in the area.
Both sites are located in the town of Carmel.
The Putnam County Health Department said that a member of the public who has tested COVID positive visited these places during these times:
- ShopRite, located at the Carmel Plaza on Route 52; Sunday, Aug. 23 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- St. James Church, Carmel, on Sunday, Aug. 23: 10 a.m. mass
The health department is advising to watch for these symptoms of COVID-19:
- fever,
- chills,
- shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue,
- muscle or body aches,
- headache,
- new loss of taste or smell,
- sore throat,
- congestion or runny nose,
- nausea,
- vomiting, diarrhea.
Contact your physician with any concerns.
Visit putnamcountyny.com/health/coronavirus for testing informaton.
If you have any questions, please contact the Putnam County Department of Health at 845-808-1390.
