COVID-19: Alert Issued For Exposure At Area Supermarket, Church

An alert has been issued for potential exposure to COVID-19 for those who worked at or visited a supermarket and church in the area.

Both sites are located in the town of Carmel.

The Putnam County Health Department said that a member of the public who has tested COVID positive visited these places during these times:

ShopRite, located at the Carmel Plaza on Route 52; Sunday, Aug. 23 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

St. James Church, Carmel, on Sunday, Aug. 23: 10 a.m. mass

The health department is advising to watch for these symptoms of COVID-19:

fever,

chills,

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue,

muscle or body aches,

headache,

new loss of taste or smell,

sore throat,

congestion or runny nose,

nausea,

vomiting, diarrhea.

Contact your physician with any concerns.

Visit putnamcountyny.com/health/coronavirus for testing informaton.

If you have any questions, please contact the Putnam County Department of Health at 845-808-1390.

