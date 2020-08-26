Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Alert Issued For Exposure At Area Supermarket, Church

ShopRite, located at the Carmel Plaza on Route 52; Sunday, Aug. 23 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

An alert has been issued for potential exposure to COVID-19 for those who worked at or visited a supermarket and church in the area.

Both sites are located in the town of Carmel.

The Putnam County Health Department said that a member of the public who has tested COVID positive visited these places during these times:

  • ShopRite, located at the Carmel Plaza on Route 52;  Sunday, Aug. 23 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • St. James Church, Carmel, on Sunday, Aug. 23: 10 a.m. mass

The health department is advising to watch for these symptoms of COVID-19:

  • fever, 
  • chills, 
  • shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, 
  • muscle or body aches, 
  • headache, 
  • new loss of taste or smell, 
  • sore throat, 
  • congestion or runny nose, 
  • nausea,
  • vomiting, diarrhea.

Contact your physician with any concerns.

Visit putnamcountyny.com/health/coronavirus for testing informaton.

If you have any questions, please contact the Putnam County Department of Health at 845-808-1390.

