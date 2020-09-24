Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Alert Issued For Exposure At Area Restaurant

Joe Lombardi
Arturo's Tavern on Route 6 in Mahopac.
Arturo's Tavern on Route 6 in Mahopac. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An alert has been issued for potential exposure to COVID-19 for those who worked at or visited a restaurant in the area.

The Putnam County Health Department said that a member of the public who has tested positive was at Arturo's Tavern, located on Route 6 in Mahopac, on Monday, Sept. 21, from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

"Please watch for symptoms of COVID-19 which include fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea," the department said. "Contact your physician with any concerns."

