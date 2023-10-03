New Superintendent Tapped At Hendrick Hudson School District

The Hendrick Hudson School District has named Michael A. Tromblee as its new superintendent of schools, who will be appointed to his new position during a Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. in the Hendrick Hudson High School library.

Tromblee, who will officially begin his new role on Friday, Dec. 1, will come from the nearby Mahopac Central School District, where he has served as Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction, and Professional Learning for five years.

Additionally, Tromblee has also worked as Director of Technology for the City School District of New Rochelle and Pelham Union Free School District. Before that, he was a social studies teacher for five years.

Before his career in education, Tromblee also spent four years in the US Air Force, which he credits for shaping his leadership style.

In a statement, Tromblee thanked the district for trusting him with the new role.

"The words that come to mind are immense gratitude," he said, adding, "I have an extreme sense of personal responsibility to serve the community and its students, and to make sure the hopes and aspirations the community has for those students can be met."

Tromblee was selected for the position as a result of a "rigorous" search process that included in-person site visits in Mahopac from the Board of Education, who met with key leaders in that district to get a sense of who Tromblee is.

"The site visits were an incredible opportunity for us to really get to know Mr. Tromblee and get a true sense of what his leadership style is," said Board Vice President Erica Mills.

"Each person we sat with spoke highly of him and shared many stories about their experiences working with him as a school leader, as well as who he is as a person. His knowledge, experience, leadership, and collaborative style will be a true asset to the Hendrick Hudson School District," Mills continued.

Tromblee will be present at Tuesday's Board meeting to provide community members a chance to meet him.

