Nails, Splintered Wood Fall From Car, Cause Road Closure In Croton-On-Hudson

A busy main road in Northern Westchester had to be closed to traffic after nails and splintered wood fell from a vehicle onto the roadway. 

Route 9 southbound in Croton-on-Hudson had to be cleaned with brooms and leaf blowers after a vehicle apparently dropped nails and splintered wood on the roadway.
Ben Crnic
The incident happened on Route 9 southbound at Croton Point Avenue in Croton-on-Hudson on Thursday, June 1 just after midnight, when authorities arrived at the scene in order to clean up the spilled materials. 

According to the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department, a combination of leaf blowers and brooms was needed to get the hazardous materials off the road before it could be reopened. 

After a little more than a half hour, the road was able to be opened to traffic. 

