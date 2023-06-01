Nails, Splintered Wood Fall From Car, Cause Road Closure In Croton-On-Hudson

The incident happened on Route 9 southbound at Croton Point Avenue in Croton-on-Hudson on Thursday, June 1 just after midnight, when authorities arrived at the scene in order to clean up the spilled materials.

According to the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department, a combination of leaf blowers and brooms was needed to get the hazardous materials off the road before it could be reopened.

After a little more than a half hour, the road was able to be opened to traffic.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cortlandt and receive free news updates.